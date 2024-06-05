Grand Rapids Baseball Claims 4th Straight Section 7AAA Title

After falling to Duluth Denfeld 4-2 in the Section 7AAA semifinal, Grand Rapids baseball beat Hermantown in an elimination game to set up Wednesday’s championship series.

The Thunderhawks were taking on the Duluth Denfeld Hunters, needing to beat them twice if they wanted to win their fourth straight section title.

Grand Rapids won their first game 10-0 for force a game two, and they won that one as well by blanking the Hunters 2-0. The Thunderhawks have claimed their fourth straight Section 7AAA championship, and in doing so, they’ve become Minnesota’s sole leader in state baseball tournament appearances with 22.