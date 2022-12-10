Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Attorney Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Sexually Assaulting Women

Lakeland News — Dec. 9 2022

Jesse Powell

An attorney in Itasca County has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for sexually assaulting several women.

33-year-old Jesse Powell was charged with four counts of sexually assaulting several women while they were his clients. He pleaded guilty in September to all charges against him.

Powell is a former Itasca County prosecutor who recently operated a private practice in Grand Rapids. He was taken into custody following the sentencing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Ex-Cop Who Kneeled on George Floyd’s Back Gets 3.5-Year Term

Beltrami County Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Meth Trafficking

Red Lake Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for 2020 Murder

Brainerd Man Faces Felony Charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.