Grand Rapids Attorney Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Sexually Assaulting Women

An attorney in Itasca County has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for sexually assaulting several women.

33-year-old Jesse Powell was charged with four counts of sexually assaulting several women while they were his clients. He pleaded guilty in September to all charges against him.

Powell is a former Itasca County prosecutor who recently operated a private practice in Grand Rapids. He was taken into custody following the sentencing.

