Grand Rapids Attorney Convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct Disbarred

A Grand Rapids attorney convicted of criminal sexual conduct has also now been disbarred as a lawyer in Minnesota.

33-year-old Jesse R. Powell of Bigfork pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in September and in December was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison. In a plea agreement, Powell admitted to forcibly touching four women sexually, some of which were clients of his.

The Minnesota Supreme Court recently disbarred Powell after a petition was filed for disciplinary action against him, which alleged that he committed professional misconduct.

Powell is a former Itasca County prosecutor who recently operated a private practice in Grand Rapids.

