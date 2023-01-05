Grand Rapids Attorney Convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct Disbarred
A Grand Rapids attorney convicted of criminal sexual conduct has also now been disbarred as a lawyer in Minnesota.
33-year-old Jesse R. Powell of Bigfork pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in September and in December was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison. In a plea agreement, Powell admitted to forcibly touching four women sexually, some of which were clients of his.
The Minnesota Supreme Court recently disbarred Powell after a petition was filed for disciplinary action against him, which alleged that he committed professional misconduct.
Powell is a former Itasca County prosecutor who recently operated a private practice in Grand Rapids.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.