Officer Involved Shooting In Bemidji Leaves One Person Dead

Grand Rapids Area Man Arrested And Then Threatens To Kill Baxter Police Officer

Anthony Scott
Nov. 29 2018
A domestic violence call last week resulted in a man allegedly threatening to kill a police officer.

According to the Crow Wing County Court, the Baxter Police were called to a hotel just before midnight, on Saturday, November 24th, in response to a report of domestic assault. When deputies arrived, they learned that Paul Darrel Siegel became angry with his girlfriend after their two-year-old child would not stop crying. Siegel later kicked his girlfriend and struck her across the face.

When officers arrived to the hotel room, Siegel was arrested, and began kicking and swinging his elbows striking two officers. At the pre-booking, Siegel threatened to kill one of the officers.

Siegel was charged with making terroristic threats, domestic assault, endangerment of a child, fourth degree assault of a police officer, Possessing a small amount of marijuana, and more.

