Grand Rapids Area Chips in to Help Mom Who Suffered Stroke and Her Family

Missy Erickson, wife and mother of five children, experienced a severe stroke early morning on November 5th.

Erickson had to undergo emergency surgery where doctors removed two blood clots, with one near her brain that prevented Erickson from talking or moving the right side of her body. Erickson is doing better now, and the community has raised over $17,000 so far to support Missy and her family during this time.

Kyle Erickson, Missy’s husband, says that the financial donations they have received from the community are great, but he also stated that the community’s prayers and well wishes are another thing that has helped the family get through this time.

You can view the GoFundMe campaign for the family here.

