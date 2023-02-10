Grand Rapids Apartment Fire Claims Woman’s Life

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A fire in Grand Rapids claimed the life of one individual on Thursday.

According to the press release, at 5:19 a.m., the Grand Rapids Fire Department was alerted of a fire at a 12-unit apartment building on February 8. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the units on the main level upon arriving to the scene. While searching the apartment, personnel found one person in the unit’s living room.

The victim was quickly removed from the apartment. Lifesaving measures were given to her until an ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital. The unnamed woman was later pronounced dead. Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of relatives.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department stated all other occupants of the building were evacuated without injury. They were later returned to their residences.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Grand Rapids Police Department are currently investigating the fire. Currently, the cause of the fire is “undetermined.”

