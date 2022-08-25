Grand Opening Held for New East Conifer Estates in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Just over a year ago, the groundbreaking of the East Conifer Estates near the BI-CAP Head Start building in Bemidji took place. Now, just one day ago, a grand opening was held to introduce the new affordable and supportive housing complex to the public.

Regional housing and development authorities from Bemidji and Red Lake, the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, and Housing Matters all worked to bring the 76 units to the area.

When one door closes, another opens. For those struggling with housing instability in the Bemidji area, the East Conifer Estates may be that door. These new units will not only support those in the Bemidji area, but the surrounding area as well.

The units include single, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom options. Safety features will also be put in place outside to ensure a family-friendly environment. These features include outdoor lighting in the parking lot and street, security cameras, and on-site staff.

The East Conifer Estates are the third in a series of affordable or supportive housing options along Conifer Avenue, with the other two being the original Conifer Estates and Conifer Villas. All three are continuing to help people transition from housing to homes.

East Conifer Estates will officially open September 1st. 11 applicants have already been approved and will move in soon.

