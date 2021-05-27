Lakeland PBS

Grand Opening Held for Brainerd Public Schools’ Performing Arts Center

Nick UrsiniMay. 26 2021

Wednesday was the grand opening of the Brainerd Public School District’s new 1,200-seat performing arts center.

The Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts will be available for not only school concerts, but also performances from across the Brainerd Lakes Area. The center was approved as part of the 2018 referendum, but as School Board Chair Bob Nystrom puts it, this project has been in the works for more than half a century.

“That vision began 56 years ago in 1965,” said Nystrom. “It was written into the original building plans, but due to a lack of funds they had to shelve those plans for a new auditorium.”

The grand opening was more than just opening a building – it was a way to thank all of those, past, present and future for helping this vision become a reality.

“It took us 56 years and we’re here proudly recognizing that tonight,” Nystrom said.

By — Nick Ursini

