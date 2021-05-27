Grand Opening Held for Brainerd Public Schools’ Performing Arts Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday was the grand opening of the Brainerd Public School District’s new 1,200-seat performing arts center.

The Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts will be available for not only school concerts, but also performances from across the Brainerd Lakes Area. The center was approved as part of the 2018 referendum, but as School Board Chair Bob Nystrom puts it, this project has been in the works for more than half a century.

“That vision began 56 years ago in 1965,” said Nystrom. “It was written into the original building plans, but due to a lack of funds they had to shelve those plans for a new auditorium.”

The grand opening was more than just opening a building – it was a way to thank all of those, past, present and future for helping this vision become a reality.

“It took us 56 years and we’re here proudly recognizing that tonight,” Nystrom said.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today