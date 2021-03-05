Lakeland PBS

Grand Itasca to Host Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic

Betsy Melin — Mar. 4 2021

There have been 99 new cases of COVID-19 in Itasca County in the last two weeks. Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital has just received a shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which they will administer at a vaccine clinic this weekend.

On Saturday, March 6, Grand Itasca will administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 8 AM until 4 PM. There are limited appointments available to those 65 and older, and about half of the appointments have been filled so far.

55% of those over 65 in Itasca have had at least one vaccination and a little over 20% of all Itasca County residents have gotten their first dose. Those 65 and older in Itasca County can make an appointment for this weekend’s clinic via MyChart.

