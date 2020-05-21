Grand Casino in Onamia Releases Guidelines to Reopen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Grand Casino Mille Lacs officials have released to the public their guideline procedures for their eventual reopening. The Onamia casino has been completely shut down since March 16th, and officials have been working for weeks on a plan to reopen as safely as possible. The reopening will come in phases and will include following CDC guidelines closely.

The Grand Casino guidelines did not include an official reopening date as the situation is fluid.

