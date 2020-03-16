Grand Casino Announces Temporary Closure Due To COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Grand Casino announced a voluntary temporary closure of casino operations starting today at 4 p.m at both Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley.

The closure is due to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The casino plans to be closed for 14 days. While the casinos are closed to the public, they still plan to help the community. The casino will take part in Adopt-a-School program where the casinos will provide lunch to students in need who attend public schools in Onamia, Isle, Hinckley-Finlayson, McGregor and Nay Ah Shing lower and upper schools.

Since the coronavirus threat began, Grand Casino has implemented CDC-recommended protocols, including increased daily cleaning regimens at both facilities, putting practices into place to safeguard its Associates by offering up to 14 days paid sick time, cancelling or postponing events, and temporarily shutting down venues.

During the closure of the Casinos, both salary and hourly positions will still be payed. Both casinos will also go through an intense cleaning process.

