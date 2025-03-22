Gracewin Cooperative to Bring New Senior Living Community to Bemidji in 2026

Over 13,000 Minnesotans call a cooperative, a not-for-profit living community where residents own their units, their home. Gracewin Cooperatives, a senior living co-op with two locations in Minnesota, has announced their plans to create new Bemidji housing within the next two years.

“That opens up houses on the lakes, you know, within the community,” said Gracewin Cooperative Director of Operations Nate Anderson. “Some of these seniors, they’ve raised their family in these houses, and they’re suitable for raising new families in these houses. But the seniors are just remaining in their houses because there’s no other option in the community.”

The units must have at least one shareholder who is over the age of 55, and the Bemidji location will have over 40 available living spaces. The construction is set to start this fall.

“It’s about a 12 to 14 month build out,” said Anderson. “So we’re looking at end of 2026 is probably going to be realistic or close to the building being actually opened and for residents to actually be moving in.”

Although geared towards senior citizens, the cooperatives are not nursing homes or assisted living.

“By doing the age restriction on these buildings, then we are building the actual structure itself to be ADA accessible,” said Gracewin Cooperative Head of Sales and Marketing Lisa Anteau. “So it offers all of the ease and the accessibility needs that people have as they get older. But then the environment and the lifestyle itself that we we build into these communities is centered really around activity.”

Residents will pay a down payment when moving in and then have a monthly fee. But this is still not renting. Members will own their unit but will not have to worry about maintenance.

“This building that they own, the buildings and grounds that they own, stay very, very well-kept, well-maintained, beautiful for years and years.” said Anderson.

There are more people applying for housing than there are available units, so the best chance of securing one of the Bemidji living spaces is to join the waiting list available at the Gracewin Cooperative website. Gracewin will be accepting applicants for the next few months.