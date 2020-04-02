Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Red Lake Nation Declares Medical Martial Law

Governor’s Fishing Opener Postponed, But Fishing Season Still Opening On Time

Lakeland News — Apr. 2 2020

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Latest Stories

Brainerd Schools Adapting To Online Learning

Posted on Apr. 1 2020

Tri-County Health Care Suspends Building Project For New Facility

Posted on Apr. 1 2020

Boser's Stellar 2020 Shortened Season May or May Not Be His Last Run

Posted on Apr. 1 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - The Best Sweet Potato Fries

Posted on Apr. 1 2020

Red Lake Nation Declares Medical Martial Law

Posted on Apr. 1 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.