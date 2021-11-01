Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief Grant Awards BSU and NTC Students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Today, Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College began distributing laptops to students that were awarded with Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief Grant Funding. A close to $500,000 grant was used to purchase and provide distance learning technology to students in need.

This is the second year of a three-year grant that will allow BSU and NTC to award 125 laptops and 30 stipends for hotspots, jetpacks, and data plans to students each year.

Executive Director of BSU’s American Indian Resource Center, Chrissy Downwind, says that the grant program addresses a critical need to provide the technology necessary for undeserved students to continue receiving access to educational services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information can be found at bemidjistate.edu or ntcmn.edu

