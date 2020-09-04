Lakeland PBS

Governor Walz Urges The Public To Stay Vigilant For Labor Day Weekend As COVID-19 Cases Increase

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 4 2020

Minnesota health officials reported 856 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths today. Six of the deaths were from residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Gov. Tim Walz says the state is at a “tipping point” when it comes to the coronavirus as the number of positive cases continues to climb and that people must take precautions or risk a return to more restrictions on daily life in Minnesota.

Walz and state health officials are worried about the upcoming Labor Day holiday as people get together and the effect that could have on the number of COVID-19 cases.

They’re urging Minnesotans to stay vigilant, wear masks and socially distance even at informal gatherings with friends and family.

“My goal is to keep as much open as we have right now, to not have to turn the dial backwards,” said Walz.

The 502 new cases from today’s report came from a total of 18,693 test administered for a case positivity rate of 4.5%.

There are currently 274 people hospitalized with covid-19 up by 2 from yesterday. Of those hospitalized, 138 are hospitalized in ICU, which is the same as yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area cases are as follows:

Aitkin – 3

Crow Wing – 7

Itasca – 4

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 1

Polk – 7

Roseau – 2

 

