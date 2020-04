Click to print (Opens in new window)

Today at around 11:30 a.m. Governor Walz will be virtually joined by advocates for affordable insulin and legislators as he signs the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act.

You can watch this live by going to the Governor’s Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/GovTimWalz.

