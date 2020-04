Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz will be holding a 2:00 p.m. briefing today to discuss how the state has responded to the Coronavirus.

Our coverage of the briefing will be on Lakeland Prime.

The Governor will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom; Emergency Medicine Doctor John Hick; and Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner.

