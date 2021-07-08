Governor Walz to Co-Chair President’s Bipartisan Council of Governors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz announced today his appointment by President Joe Biden to serve as a co-chair on the Council of Governors along with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The Council, which consists of 10 bipartisan governors, is responsible for advising the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Homeland Security, and the White House Homeland Security Council on matters related to the National Guard and civil support missions. Governor Tim Walz served nearly 25 years in the Army National Guard. Achieving the rank of Command Sergeant Major, he was the highest-ranking enlisted service member ever to serve in Congress.

“I am honored to be appointed as co-chair to lead this bipartisan group of governors to continue to strengthen the state-federal partnership on matters related to the National Guard and civil support missions,” said Governor Walz. “This has been an historic year. In addition to their federal mission, the National Guard was critical in responding to civil unrest and helping our nation fight COVID-19. I look forward to continuing to work with other governors and our federal partners to support the National Guard and advise on matters related to homeland defense and civil support.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of news that the State of Minnesota has been a national leader in the fight against COVID-19. Data released by the Minnesota-based non-profit Wilder Foundation shows that Governor Walz’s response to COVID-19 saved lives. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic through the end of June 2021, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data shows that Minnesota had the lowest death rates of any surrounding state. Read more here.

Minnesota Guardsmen supported the state’s response efforts to the COVID-19 virus by assisting with logistics efforts, supporting long-term care and community-based COVID-19 testing, providing assistance to long-term care facilities impacted by staffing shortages, and supporting COVID-19 community vaccination sites. At one point in December, nearly 600 Soldiers and Airmen were on duty supporting the state’s COVID-19 response. The Minnesota National Guard’s COVID-19 mission will be coming to an end in mid-July.

The bipartisan Council of Governors serves as the lead forum to strengthen partnerships between the Federal government and State governments to better protect our nation from threats to our homeland security and all types of hazards. The Council focuses on matters of homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; synchronization and integration of state and Federal military activities in the United States; and other matters of mutual interest, including those involving the National Guard. Federal-state cooperation is critical to protecting communities given the evolving challenges and threats facing our country, which range from extreme weather to domestic and international terrorism to a global pandemic. The Council of Governors will closely coordinate with the Biden-Harris Administration to bolster preparedness, resilience, and response on behalf of all Americans in times of need.

The Council members include:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair

Delaware Governor John Carney

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Vermont Governor Phil Scott

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

The nine governors will join Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on the council. Governor Lee’s term expires in 2022.

The Council also includes leaders across the Federal government: the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, the Deputy Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs, the Commander of U.S. Northern Command, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, the Commandant of the Coast Guard, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

