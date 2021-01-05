Governor Walz to Announce Next Steps on State’s Response to COVID-19 on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz is expected to address Minnesota on Wednesday, January 6, to announce loosening of restrictions on indoor dining and other settings in the state. Per a release the change will be announced “as COVID-19 numbers improve following the pause on activities around the holiday”

He will appear in a live stream alongside Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove on Wednesday at 2 pm.

It will be streamed live on the Governor’s YouTube page here.

