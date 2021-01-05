Governor Walz to Announce Next Steps on State’s Response to COVID-19 on Wednesday
Governor Tim Walz is expected to address Minnesota on Wednesday, January 6, to announce loosening of restrictions on indoor dining and other settings in the state. Per a release the change will be announced “as COVID-19 numbers improve following the pause on activities around the holiday”
He will appear in a live stream alongside Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove on Wednesday at 2 pm.
It will be streamed live on the Governor’s YouTube page here.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.