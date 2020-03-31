Governor Walz Signs Executive Orders To Prevent Harm Due to Coronavirus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz today signed Executive Orders 20-25 and 20-26 to extend licenses for first responders and allow the medical cannabis program to continue safely serving Minnesotans during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Order 20-25 extends licenses of peace officers, private security personnel, firefighters and defers continuing education requirements for peace officers that are set to expire soon. The Executive order will allow those on the front lines of combatting the Pandemic to maintain their licenses and continue supporting Minnesotans during this time.

Executive Order 20-26 extends certificate dates for current medical cannabis patient enrollment. This order also allows any patient to request a temporary caregiver to pick up medication on their behalf. Lastly, it allows cannabis patients to practice social distancing with curbside delivery and telephone pharmacists consultation.

These Orders are still subject to approval by the Executive Council. They will have full effect upon the Council’s approval.

