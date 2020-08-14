Governor Walz Signs Two Bills Into Law
Governor Walz signed two bills into law this week, including a $30 million package that aims to support disability service providers.
“The people most impacted by COVID-19 have been our most vulnerable populations – directing this funding to disability service providers will help ensure we don’t leave anyone behind,” said Governor Tim Walz. “This bill will provide direct support to ensure Minnesotans with disabilities and older Minnesotans continue to receive critical services amid COVID-19,” said Walz.
- Ch. 1, SF 1: Support for Disability Providers
The first bill aims to support disability service providers by offering funds from the federal coronavirus relief fund to help with business disruption costs due to the pandemic.
- Ch. 2, HF 2: POST Board Technical Fix
The second bill aims to provide a technical fix to implement police reform, and the accountability act that was passed last month.
