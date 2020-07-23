Lakeland PBS

Governor Walz Signs Police Accountability Act

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 23 2020

Governor Tim Walz signed the Minnesota Police Accountability Act today, that will address systemic inequities in Minnesota’s criminal justice system.

The Police Accountability Act was originated by members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus. The bill signing comes after weeks of advocacy from Minnesotans across the state who have called for reform after the death of George Floyd.

The bill includes a ban on ‘warrior training’ and choke-holds; arbitration reform; requirements for the duty to intercede; mental health and autism training; reforms to the Police Officer Standards and Training Board; the creation of a new advisory council with citizen voices; and use of force reform.

“This bipartisan bill follows decades of advocacy by communities of color,” said Governor Tim Walz. “And it is a good first step. These are long-overdue changes, but they do not end the conversation we’re having about police accountability. The POCI Caucus has shown tremendous leadership on this issue and I look forward to continuing our work with them to bring meaningful reform,” said Walz.

“I am proud to stand with legislators who have put in hard work and long nights to get this police accountability and reform package across the finish line,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “There is more that we need to do to make sure that Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color feel safe and valued in their communities. This bipartisan bill is the start of building a public safety system that serves and protects all Minnesotans,” said Flanagan.

