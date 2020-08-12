Lakeland PBS

Governor Walz Signs Order To Extend Peacetime Emergency

Chantelle Calhoun — Aug. 12 2020

Governor Tim Walz signed executive order 20-38, to extend the COVID-19 Peacetime emergency through September 11th.

The peacetime emergency extension will continue to protect Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishment. It also means that the statewide mask mandate will remain in effect, and provides economic relief to those impacted by the pandemic. It also protects workers from unsafe work condition.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present an unprecedented and rapidly evolving challenge to our state,” said Governor Tim Walz. “These executive orders helped us build hospital capacity, secure critical care and personal protective equipment for healthcare providers and launch an aggressive testing strategy. While these actions have slowed the spread of the virus and saved lives, it is important for us to assess the continued need for existing executive orders and rescind executive orders that are no longer necessary,” said Walz.

The President’s COVID-19 national emergency remains in effect, and states of emergency are in place in all 50 states.

