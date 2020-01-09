Lakeland PBS

Governor Walz Responds To Storm Damage By Authorizing State Disaster Assistance

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 9 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn – Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance for the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for damage sustained from severe thunderstorms with hurricane force winds on Oct. 12, 2019, and for Carlton, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, and Roseau counties for damage sustained from heavy rains and flooding from Sept. 20 to Oct. 17, 2019.

“It’s our responsibility to help our local governments and tribal nations recover from the unprecedented weather events that occurred this fall,” said Governor Walz. “The damage caused by these heavy rains, flooding, and hurricane force winds presents significant challenges to these communities. That’s why we’re authorizing state disaster assistance to aid in recovery efforts.”

On October 12, 2019, a severe thunderstorm with heavy rains and hurricane force winds exacerbated the historically high water levels of Lake Superior, causing tremendous damage to local roads and public facilities on the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa tribal lands. The tribal council declared a local emergency, and a joint DPS-HSEM/county preliminary damage assessment identified $253,535 in eligible damages.

Beginning on September 20, 2019, and continuing through October 17, 2019, Carlton, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, and Roseau Counties were subject to persistent heavy rain and flooding, resulting in local roads washing out, rivers and streams exceeding food stage for weeks, and even the city of Oslo in Marshall County being cut off by floodwaters.

All five counties declared local emergencies. A preliminary damage assessment conducted by the counties and Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DPS-HSEM) identified $1,325,466 in eligible damages.

As authorized by the Governor, the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account will cover 75% of eligible costs, with the county and tribal governments responsible for the remaining 25%.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan Create Winter Homeless Initiative For Minnesotans Without Shelter

Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff Tomorrow In Honor Of Conservation Officer Shannon Barron

Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff Today In Honor Of Pilot Timothy McDonald

Engelking Appointed District Court Judge In The Seventh Judicial District

Latest Stories

The Deaths Of A Couple In Aitkin County Possibly Caused From Hypothermia

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Looks to Capitalize on the Road

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Battles Through Injuries

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

Death of Infant in MN Linked to Whooping Cough

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

Public, Legislators Weigh In On Beltrami County Refugee Resettlement Vote

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.