Governor Walz Orders Moment of Silence for George Floyd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz issued a proclamation asking Minnesotans to spend eight minutes and 46 seconds in silence to honor George Floyd.

The moment of silence went from 11:00 a.m. to 11:08.46 a.m., on Tuesday, June 9th to mark the start of his funeral service.

“The world watched in horror as George Floyd’s humanity was taken away from him,” reads Governor Walz’s proclamation.“We will not wake up one day and have the disease of systemic racism cured. We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every Minnesotan who is Black, Indigenous, Brown, or White can be safe and thrive,” said Walz.

George Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department and the Walz-Flanagan Administration is addressing his death by requiring a civil rights investigation into the MPD. The next step is filing an emergency court action and an agreed proposed court order that details the following terms:

Chokeholds are immediately banned;

Police officers have a duty to report and intervene if another officer utilizes an unauthorized use of force;

The use of crowd control weapons during protests and demonstrations may only be approved by the Chief of Police;

Timely and transparent discipline decisions for police officers must be made;

Body camera footage may be audited by the Minneapolis Civil Rights Department.

Mr. Floyd will be buried in Texas in a service that begins at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today