Governor Walz On Track For Speedy Recovery From Knee Surgery

Governor Tim Walz is expected to make a full recovery after surgery on his left knee to fix a medial meniscus tear – an injury common for runners.

Governor Walz has sent notice ending the temporary transfer of power to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan who temporarily held the transfer of power beginning at 12:30 pm this afternoon and lasting for the duration of general anesthesia.

“Thank you to all the medical professionals who contributed to a quick and successful procedure that will allow me to start running again,” said Governor Walz.

Governor Walz has sent written notice to House Speaker Melissa Hortman and President of the Senate Jeremy Miller ending the temporary transfer of power. Governor Walz was thankful that Flanagan could temporarily step in.

“Thank you to Lieutenant Governor Flanagan for holding down the fort at the Capitol today. I look forward to getting back in the office on Monday after a weekend of recuperation.”