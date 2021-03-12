Lakeland PBS

Governor Walz Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions On Restaurants, Gyms And Social Gatherings

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 12 2021

Governor Walz has announced the most significant rollback on coronavirus restrictions today after the state has made progress in the past month with nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans vaccinated.

Businesses such as bars and restaurants can now operate under 75% capacity with a limit of 250 people. The limits apply separately indoors and outdoors. Bar seating increases to parties of 4.

Gyms, fitness centers, pools and entertainment venues can open up to 50% capacity.

Social gatherings can now include up to 50 people outdoors and 15 people for indoors. Religious services occupancy has been removed but social distancing is required.

“This dial turn is possible thanks to all the hard work so many Minnesotans have done,” said Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “At the same time, it’s important to not let our guard down until we’ve finished the job. COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities, and we’re seeing the new variants more frequently. We need to keep up the prevention measures like masking, social distancing, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate. Those basic tools – along with the safe and effective vaccines – will help us end this pandemic and get to those brighter days ahead.”

The state will adjust guidelines for large venues. All venues can open at 50% capacity up to 250 people. Venues with normal occupant capacity over 500 can add additional guests, effective April 1.

    • Seated outdoor venues can add an additional 25% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people.
    • Non-seated outdoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people.
    • Seated indoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 3,000 people.
    • Non-seated indoor venues can add an additional 10% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 1,500 people.

According to the governors office, these changes go into effect on Monday, March 15 at noon.

