Lakeland PBS

Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan AnnouncePlan to Expand Economic Opportunity for Minnesotans

Renae MorganJan. 20 2022

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced a series of proposals to expand financial opportunity in Minnesota as part of the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward.

The series of supplemental budget proposals includes delivering $700 million in direct payments to Minnesotans through Walz Checks. Today’s announcement follows the roll out of their 2022 Local Jobs and Projects Plan earlier this week.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Renae Morgan

Related Posts

Walz Launches Next Phase of Kids Deserve a Shot Incentive Program

Walz Asks Lawmakers to Back Record $2.7 Billion Bonding Bill

Walz Seeks $40M for Hospital Staffing Amid COVID-19 Surge

Qualls Joins Packed GOP Field in Race for Minnesota Governor

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.