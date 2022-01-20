Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan AnnouncePlan to Expand Economic Opportunity for Minnesotans
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced a series of proposals to expand financial opportunity in Minnesota as part of the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward.
The series of supplemental budget proposals includes delivering $700 million in direct payments to Minnesotans through Walz Checks. Today’s announcement follows the roll out of their 2022 Local Jobs and Projects Plan earlier this week.
