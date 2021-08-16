Governor Walz Extends $100 Vaccine Reward Initiative

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz announced on Sunday that Minnesota is extending its $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program by one week through August 22nd.

According to the release, since August 4, 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have submitted reward requests. The state’s weekly first dose vaccination rate has increased 129% over the last month, helping the state solidify its position a national leader in vaccinations and reach its initial goal of vaccinating 70% of those 16 years of age and older.

“Great news, Minnesota: You have more time to get $100 just for rolling up your sleeves,” said Governor Walz. “With the Delta variant pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota, we’ve entered a new phase in the battle against COVID-19. The vaccines are the way we fight back against the virus. Get your first dose today and get $100. Simple as that.”

Minnesotans 12 years of age and older who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since July 30 can submit a request for a $100 Visa gift card by clicking here.

The form will remain open for submissions for Minnesotans who get their first dose through 11:59 p.m. on August 22.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today