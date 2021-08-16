Lakeland PBS

Governor Walz Extends $100 Vaccine Reward Initiative

Nick UrsiniAug. 16 2021

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz announced on Sunday that Minnesota is extending its $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program by one week through August 22nd.

According to the release, since August 4, 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have submitted reward requests. The state’s weekly first dose vaccination rate has increased 129% over the last month, helping the state solidify its position a national leader in vaccinations and reach its initial goal of vaccinating 70% of those 16 years of age and older.

“Great news, Minnesota: You have more time to get $100 just for rolling up your sleeves,” said Governor Walz. “With the Delta variant pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota, we’ve entered a new phase in the battle against COVID-19. The vaccines are the way we fight back against the virus. Get your first dose today and get $100. Simple as that.”

Minnesotans 12 years of age and older who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since July 30 can submit a request for a $100 Visa gift card by clicking here.

The form will remain open for submissions for Minnesotans who get their first dose through 11:59 p.m. on August 22.

Nick Ursini

