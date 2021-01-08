Governor Walz Expected to Visit COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Early Friday morning a release from Governor Walz Press Office said the governor would be visiting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today, Friday, January 8th.

Governor Walz is expected to arrive around 2 PM, to visit the clinic that has been giving out the Moderna vaccine to first responders. After a tour the governor will be available to media for questions.

