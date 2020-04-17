Governor Walz Expands Outdoor Recreation Opportunities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Walz today issued Executive Order 20-38, which will expand outdoor recreational activities.

Under Executive Order 20-38, facilities that may reopen or remain open include:

-Bait shops for live bait

-Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms

-Public and private parks and trails

-Golf courses and driving ranges

-Boating and off-highway vehicle services, including:

-Marina services

-Dock installation and other lake services

-Boat and off-highway vehicle sales and repair, by appointment only

The new guidelines will go into effect on Saturday, April 18th at 5:00 am, and will have the full force and effect of law upon approval by the Executive Council.

The Governor said in a statement about the order, “It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19. This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.“

