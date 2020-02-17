Governor Walz Appoints Leech Lake Member To Juvenile Justice Committee

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe member, Gary Charwood has been appointed as the chair person of the Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee.

The Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee is the supervisory board for the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention’s Title ll Juvenile Justice Program which prepares and administers state plans and award of grants. The committee supervises Minnesota’s Compliance with the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act and provides leadership and support for juvenile justice in the state of Minnesota.

Tim Walz and Lieutenant Peggy Flanagan made the announcement on Feb. 14 and will be in effect on Feb. 19.

Charwood’s term will expire on the first of January, 2024.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today