Governor Walz Appoints Leech Lake Member To Juvenile Justice Committee

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 17 2020

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe member, Gary Charwood has been appointed as the chair person of the Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee.

The Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee is the supervisory board for the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention’s Title ll Juvenile Justice Program which prepares and administers state plans and award of grants. The committee supervises Minnesota’s Compliance with the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act and provides leadership and support for juvenile justice in the state of Minnesota.

Tim Walz and Lieutenant Peggy Flanagan made the announcement on Feb. 14 and will be in effect on Feb. 19.

Charwood’s term will expire on the first of January, 2024.

