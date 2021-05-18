Governor Walz Announces Plan to Fund Summer Learning Programs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz has announced a plan to fund enhanced summer learning programs in Minnesota schools to help students recover from learning challenges due to COVID-19. The Governor will allocate $75 million of the state’s flexible American Rescue Plan funds to provide academic enrichment and mental health support this summer and beyond for Minnesota’s students, families, educators, communities, and schools.

“Our students have sacrificed so much this past year, and the learning disruptions caused by COVID-19 have impacted every single student across Minnesota. Today, we are announcing a summer learning plan to put our students front and center,” said Governor Walz. “These summer programs will help make up for missed learning opportunities and will help our students conquer the school year in the fall. Our students deserve this investment.”

Minnesota schools and districts will receive a money to fund academics and mental health, expanding access to tutoring, college readiness programs and more.

“Our students have overcome tremendous challenges during these past two school years – and we are so close to the other side,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Because of today’s announcement, schools and community organizations can make plans for summer learning that support the academic and emotional needs of our students as we move towards next school year.”

