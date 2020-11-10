Lakeland PBS

Governor Walz Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions

Chris BurnsNov. 10 2020

Governor Walz has mandated new restrictions on bars and restaurants, along with social gathering as he aims to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Starting Friday, November 13th, no bars or restaurants can be open for dine in after 10 p.m. and they can reopen after 4 a.m. No dining establishment may exceed 50% capacity nor 150 persons at a time no matter if their maximum capacity is north of 300. Unless the Bar only has counter service, all other counter service from bars will be closed for seating and service in all establishments. In-counter service patrons will have to mask-up while waiting in line and while they are standing, and may only remove the mask while at their table.

As for the social gathering restrictions, also starting on Friday, November 13th, there will be a 10-person limit on indoor and outdoor gatherings. Many social gatherings are limited to just the members of the household. Capacities on weddings, funerals, and similar events have been set as well. Starting out with a phased approach, these gatherings will have a 25-person limit and cannot continue past 10 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Nearly 5,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota Tuesday

Gov. Walz to Announce Targeted Restrictions to Help Stop COVID-19 Spread in MN

New Hagg-Sauer Hall at BSU Almost Complete

In Business: Heroes Rise Coffee Company Opens Storefront in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.