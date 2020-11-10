Governor Walz Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Walz has mandated new restrictions on bars and restaurants, along with social gathering as he aims to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Starting Friday, November 13th, no bars or restaurants can be open for dine in after 10 p.m. and they can reopen after 4 a.m. No dining establishment may exceed 50% capacity nor 150 persons at a time no matter if their maximum capacity is north of 300. Unless the Bar only has counter service, all other counter service from bars will be closed for seating and service in all establishments. In-counter service patrons will have to mask-up while waiting in line and while they are standing, and may only remove the mask while at their table.

As for the social gathering restrictions, also starting on Friday, November 13th, there will be a 10-person limit on indoor and outdoor gatherings. Many social gatherings are limited to just the members of the household. Capacities on weddings, funerals, and similar events have been set as well. Starting out with a phased approach, these gatherings will have a 25-person limit and cannot continue past 10 p.m.

