Governor Walz Announces Eligible Assistance For Farmers Due To Previous Severe Weather

Primary agricultural disaster designations for seven counties in the state including Beltrami will be eligible to apply for assistance through the USDA Farm Service Agency due to Minnesota farmers having a “difficult year” according to Governor Tim Walz.

Governor Walz announced today that the U.S Department of Agriculture will be eligible for assistance due to multiple disasters in August and November of last year. Disasters included a tornado, high winds, heavy rain and flooding. The assistance will also include FSA emergency loans.

“2019 was a difficult year for many Minnesota farmers, with several severe weather events occurring over many months,” said Governor Walz. “I am glad to see that the USDA FSA included all three events in their designation. These primary disaster declarations will provide some assistance to help our farmers recoup some of their losses.”

Counties include Beltrami, Clearwater, Kittson, Marshall, Nobles, Polk, and Yellow Medicine.

