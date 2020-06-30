Lakeland PBS

Governor Walz Announces Partnership To Help Support Technology Needs For Minnesota Students

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 30 2020

Governor Tim Walz announced a public-private partnership with philanthropic and business leaders that will help to support Minnesota students by providing technology devices and internet access.

ConnectedMN’s goal is to bring technology and internet access to students across the state, especially communities most in need before the upcoming school year. Some of the those communities include, Indigenous students and students of color, students from low-income families, and families residing in rural Minnesota.

The partnership for ConnectedMN is led by Best Buy, Comcast, Blandin Foundation, Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation and the Minnesota Business Partnership, in collaboration with the State of Minnesota.

“I’m grateful to see Minnesota companies step up and help meet the needs of students,” said Governor Tim Walz. “We need to work together as individuals, state agencies, private companies, and schools to face the opportunity gap and make sure that Minnesota is the best state for each and every child to grow up and receive the best education possible,” said Walz.

“As the parent of a seven-year old, we endured our share of triumphs and challenges with distance learning this past spring,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Those challenges are exacerbated for low-income families, Indigenous families and families of color, and families in Greater Minnesota who may not have access to technology that meets their work and learning needs. Whatever school looks like this fall, this partnership will help us fill in the gaps,” said Flanagan.

 As someone who grew up in rural Minnesota in a family without many resources, I am aware of how important this effort is. Without it, far too many of our state’s students will be left behind as we face an uncertain school year, more reliant than ever on the tools and resources necessary to learn remotely,” said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry. “As a founding partner, we are pleased to work with the Governor and other organizations to truly ‘connect Minnesota’ and I call upon my fellow CEOs to engage however they and their business are able,” said Barry.

The Governor has prioritized the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) dollars to meet the challenges of technology and connectivity, with approximately $14 million earmarked for districts to prioritize technology devices and internet access.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Will Governor Tim Walz Extend Stay-At-Home Order ?

Governor Walz Extends Stay-at-Home Order in Minnesota Until May 18th

Update On Stay-at-Home Order Announcement Today

Minnesota Nurses Association Has Concerns Regarding New Executive Order

Latest Stories

Itasca County Man Charged With Assault on White Earth Reservation

Posted on Jun. 30 2020

Final Defendant Sentenced To Prison In Mille Lacs Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy

Posted on Jun. 30 2020

2020 Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Medallion Hunt Clue #1

Posted on Jun. 30 2020

Bemidji Youth Baseball League Games Return to Play

Posted on Jun. 30 2020

BSU's Tommy Muck Signs with ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks

Posted on Jun. 30 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.