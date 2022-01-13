Governor Walz Announces $40 Million to Continue Expanding COVID-19 Testing In Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz announced that he wants to provide $40 million in funding to expand resources in Minnesota for COVID-19 Testing. This $40 million will be used to purchase COVID-19 rapid tests and getting them distributed to Minnesotans across the state as quickly as possible.

Minnesota is currently in the process of negotiating with testing manufacturers to increase their supply of rapid testing in the months ahead.

“Today, we are continuing our efforts to provide free testing to Minnesotans across the state,” said Governor Walz. “No Minnesotan should have to go without a COVID-19 test because they can’t afford it, and we’re tapping every available resource to make sure every Minnesotan gets the public health tools they need to stay safe.”

If you are looking to get tested you can walk in or schedule an appointment at one of the community testing sites, You can order a test through the free at home testing program.

