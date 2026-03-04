Governor Walz and AG Ellison Appear Before House Oversight Committee

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee accused Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison of stalling to fight fraud in government programs, saying they put politics ahead of rooting out abuse instead of pausing payments.

Walz and Ellison defended their efforts on fraud, while also trying to turn the focus of the hearing to the surge of 3,000 federal agents in Minnesota that began in December. The Trump Administration cited fraud as one justification for its enforcement action.