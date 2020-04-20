Lakeland PBS

Governor Walz Addresses “Liberate Minnesota” Tweet

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 20 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump said he got a “very nice call” from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday.

Walz tried calling Trump on Friday, but couldn’t get through at the time to the president or the vice president. Walz placed that call after Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” in support of a protest outside the governor’s residence in St. Paul against Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, which is meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The president’s tone was different in a tweet Monday morning: “Received a very nice call from @GovTimWalz of Minnesota. We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening!”

Walz plans to discuss the call at his previously scheduled news conference Monday afternoon, his spokesman said. While he has expressed frustration with the state’s difficulties with the federal government in securing personal protective equipment and testing supplies, he’s been measured in his criticism of Trump.

At the news conference, Walz and Ecolab CEO Doug Baker will discuss the role of public-private partnerships in Minnesota’s fight against COVID-19. St. Paul-based Ecolab is a major producer of sanitation products. Administration officials are also expected to discuss the outbreak of COVID-19 at the JBS pork plant in Worthington.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Offers Tips on Safe Grocery Store Shopping

Minnesota Reports 143 New Cases, 13 More Deaths Yesterday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Walz Launches Statewide Homemade Mask Drive

Healthcare Social Networking Site Builds COVID-19 Guide For the Public

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Offers Tips on Safe Grocery Store Shopping

Posted on Apr. 20 2020

ATV Accident In Emmaville Causes Facial Injuries To Driver

Posted on Apr. 20 2020

Minnesota Reports 143 New Cases, 13 More Deaths Yesterday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Apr. 20 2020

Governor Walz Launches Statewide Homemade Mask Drive

Posted on Apr. 20 2020

Win-E-Mac Girls Basketball's 2014 Run Proved All the Doubters Wrong

Posted on Apr. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.