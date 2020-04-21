Governor Tim Walz Appoints Catherine Trevino to Tenth Judicial District
Today, Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Catherine Trevino as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. She will be chambered in Chisago County.
“Ms. Trevino has a proven track record of putting the people of Minnesota first,” said Governor Walz. “Her legal experience and pro-bono work speak highly of her commitment to serving the people of Chisago County.”
For more information about the judicial selection process, you can check out more here: https://mn.gov/governor/
