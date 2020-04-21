Governor Tim Walz Appoints Catherine Trevino to Tenth Judicial District

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Today, Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Catherine Trevino as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. She will be chambered in Chisago County.

“Ms. Trevino has a proven track record of putting the people of Minnesota first,” said Governor Walz. “Her legal experience and pro-bono work speak highly of her commitment to serving the people of Chisago County.”

For more information about the judicial selection process, you can check out more here: https://mn.gov/governor/ administration/ judicialappointments/

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today