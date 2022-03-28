Governor Tim Walz Announces New Online Program to Provide At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz today announced a new program that will allow Minnesotans to order free rapid COVID-19 tests online for delivery directly to their homes.

Beginning March 29, Minnesotans will be able to order two test kits (for a total of four tests) per home through an online ordering system. Minnesota has secured 500,000 test kits (for a total of 1 million at-home tests) and the program will be available until all the test kits are ordered. Minnesota will use this program as a model for providing more access to COVID-19 rapid testing in the months ahead. In addition to this program, the State of Minnesota has secured nearly 5 million rapid at-home test kits for community partners, schools, and childcare facilities since September 2021.

Although COVID case numbers are at some of their lowest points since the Omicron Variant surge, this program will be used as a pilot to see if at home rapid tests could be used successfully in the future to help deal with any future surges of the virus.

Minnesotans will be able to visit mn.gov/covid19 to request two test kits, or four total tests, per household.

