Gov. Walz Visits Brainerd Water Treatment Plant to Showcase Impacts of New Bill

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

June 1st, 2023 marked a historic moment for the state of Minnesota, as Governor Tim Walz signed a $2.6 billion infrastructure bill that will provide funding for numerous construction and renovation projects. And on June 7th, Governor Walz visited one such project in Brainerd.

“It impacts greater Minnesota pretty greatly. In this case here, the Brainerd Water Treatment Plant Phase 2 got a little over $5 million to be able to clean this water,” said Gov. Walz.

This bill is set to impact infrastructure from all across the state and hopes to be beneficial to projects from all demographics, whether they be located in the Twin Cities metro area or within communities in greater Minnesota.

“This is important to the rest of the state of Minnesota,” said Walz. “The economy of Brainerd is critically important. It’s a place many of us come to and the idea that the burden would be shouldered totally by the people of Brainerd both isn’t fair and doesn’t make good economic sense.”

This bill saw the legislature come together as supporters from both sides of the aisle saw it signed into action.

“I think it’s really important that we remember everyone that’s involved in that for us,” said Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux. “Our representative Josh Heintzeman, as well as Senator Carrie Ruud were instrumental in making sure that this was a priority.”

The signing of the historic infrastructure bill took place near St. Paul’s Hennepin Avenue Bridge, the reconstruction of which is one of the many projects included in the build.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today