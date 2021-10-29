Lakeland PBS

Gov. Walz Visits Brainerd Lakes Airport as Part of Local Jobs and Projects Tour

Nick UrsiniOct. 28 2021

Gov. Tim Walz visited the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Thursday morning as part of his local jobs and projects tour to include in the 2022 bonding proposal.

“We’re here today in Brainerd about the capacity that Minnesota has to fight wild fires,” said Gov Walz. “This is obviously a key issue this summer as we saw the worst wildfires in half a century.”

The wildfire aviation infrastructure request totals at 7.8 million dollars.

“These facilities go directly to supporting the operations that provide critical protection to citizens across the state of Minnesota,” DNR Wildlife Section Manager Paul Lundgren said.

That includes replacing existing facilities with work spaces to accommodate up to 30 people for briefing, dispatch, crew readiness, and pilot rest areas.

” Upgrades to airports make a huge economic difference as far as convenience for citizens,” Gov. Walz said.

Gov. Walz will submit his request to the legislature on the 2022 bonding proposal in January.

By — Nick Ursini

