Gov. Walz Tours East Side of Lake Bemidji to Assess Storm Damage

Residents of Bemidji knew a storm was coming, but what they didn’t know was the magnitude at which it would arrive.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz toured the east side of Lake Bemidji to survey damage from the storm. The area was hit with winds measuring over 120 mph, similar to a Category 3 Hurricane.

“I saw the science behind it where they were saying, especially in North Dakota, they said they never measured anything like it,” Walz commented to local officials.

“Growing up in South Florida, as a youngster having gone through many hurricanes, I can tell you that this is exactly what it feels like,” said Tom Barry, Beltrami County Administrator.

Gov. Walz says he was keeping an eye on the storm in North Dakota but made contact with officials once Beltrami County started sending alerts for tornado watches.

“Our folks were already activated and calling,” he stated. “I think like you heard that there were folks within hours up here.”

Beltrami County officials knew the aftermath of this storm was going to be too much to handle on their own.

“Once we made the call, our mutual aid agencies came to our rescue, the state was here within hours; it was an unprecedented collaboration,” said Barry.

The reason for Gov. Walz’s visit to Bemidji was to assess the damages to the area to see what the state can do to help with recovery efforts.

“There’s going to be significant cost to the communities, there’s going to be a significant cost to the counties, and there’s going to be the impacts to homeowners, hoping that their individual insurance helps with that,” said Walz. “You look at this, what this is going to cost for homeowner to remove this, and to move this downed lumber is going to be very expensive. We’ll see what we can do to help.”

“Beltrami County is the only county that has 25% of its land taxable, and a 17% poverty level here,” said Minnesota House District 2A Rep. Bidal Duran. “We need the help as much as possible. I’m going to work with Beltrami County, the City of Bemidji, and the governor’s office to help try to bring all the resources that we can up into our area.”

One thing that Walz was impressed with during his tour was the strength of the people of Bemidji and their willingness to help a neighbor in need.

“Just what you see today has been after two or three days of cleanup effort, which to me is astounding,” said Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince. “[I give a] ton of credit to our crews, city, county, and state resources that have been deployed to make this happen and get us to this point.”

“Our community has stood strong in this,” emphasized Barry. “We do have a neighbor-helping-neighbor situation here like no other.”

“It’s the community; we have the tribal leaders here pledging their support as well, and people joining together to help their neighbors,” says Minnesota Senate District 2 Sen. Steve Green. “This is Minnesota, this is what we do here.”

“This was a horrific storm, but what you’re seeing here is that sense of resiliency,” added Walz. “In a time that we’re feeling in Minnesota and kind of the trauma we’re going through, to see a community respond like this lifts everyone spirits.”

The United Way of the Bemidji Area has set up a volunteer program for people who are willing to help, especially if you have a spare chainsaw. You can contact them at (218) 444-8929 for more information on how to sign up.