Gov. Walz to End Emergency Powers August 1

Governor Tim Walz says he plans to end the emergency powers he has used during the COVID-19 pandemic on August 1.

Walz said today that they have a handle on the situation and have the long-term ability to be able to manage COVID-19. Walz used emergency powers beginning in March of 2020 to make decisions without the Legislature’s approval regarding the state’s decisions involving COVID-19.

For many months, Republican lawmakers have tried to end the emergency powers of the Governor but never had the votes to make that happen. Walz says by waiting until August 1, the state will have more time to process unemployment claims and help transition employees from COVID-19 back into the workplace.

Republicans would like to see Walz’s emergency powers end immediately but likely do not have the votes to do that.

