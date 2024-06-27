Jun 27, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Governor Walz Signs Clean Energy Permitting Reform Legislation
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed legislation at a wind farm in Dexter, MN this afternoon that will reform Minnesota’s energy permitting process. It’s designed to help clean energy projects in the state hit the ground faster.
Officials say the new law will cut red tape for businesses starting clean energy projects, which would streamline the energy permitting process.
Walz says the legislation will help the state reach its goal of 100% clean energy by 2040.