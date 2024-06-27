Jun 27, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Governor Walz Signs Clean Energy Permitting Reform Legislation

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed legislation at a wind farm in Dexter, MN this afternoon that will reform Minnesota’s energy permitting process. It’s designed to help clean energy projects in the state hit the ground faster.

Officials say the new law will cut red tape for businesses starting clean energy projects, which would streamline the energy permitting process.

Walz says the legislation will help the state reach its goal of 100% clean energy by 2040.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Featured Segments

Fishing Tips 2024: Leaders

Education & Government

Baxter City Council Give Go-Ahead For Highway 77 Utility Project

Arts & Entertainment

Bemidji’s ‘First City of Lights’ Foundation Unveils Record-Breaking Christmas Display

Community

Brainerd Parks Board Discuss Future of Proposed Rotary Riverside Park Solar Panel Project