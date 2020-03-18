Lakeland PBS

Gov. Walz Signs $200 Million Bill For COVID-19 Emergency Response as MN Cases Reach 60

Nathan Green — Mar. 18 2020

Governor Tim Walz signed into law a bill on Tuesday allocating $200 million towards an emergency and long-term grant program to respond to the needs of health care and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has risen to 60 from 54 on Monday. Three cases so far involved people whose infections couldn’t be traced back to recent travel. There have been no reported cases in Northern Minnesota, and Sanford Health has seen zero cases so far throughout its health system.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

