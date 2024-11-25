Gov. Walz Selects 2 New Judges for Ninth Judicial District

Gov. Tim Walz has selected two new judges for the Ninth Judicial District. The appointments are because of the retirements of two judges in the district.

Kathryn Lorsbach will replace the honorable Robert D. Tiffany for a seat chambered in Hubbard County. Lorsbach is currently the county attorney in the Clearwater County Attorney’s Office, where she handles a broad range of criminal and civil matters.

Kimberly Wimmer will replace the honorable Korey Wahwassuck for a seat chambered in Itasca County. Wimmer is the executive vice president and general counsel of TruStar Federal Credit Union, where she assists with the overall leadership of the credit union and oversees all legal matters for its six branches in northern Minnesota.