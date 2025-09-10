Gov. Walz Says He’s Leaning Towards Seeking a 3rd Term in Office

Minnesota DFL Governor Tim Walz said on Wednesday that he’s leaning towards seeking a rare third term in office.

Walz made his remarks at an event held with state leaders outside an Inver Grove Heights elementary school. He says a decision will be made soon, but when asked if he’s leaning towards running, he said “that’s a safe assumption.”

The last Minnesota governor to serve three terms was fellow Democrat Rudy Perpich, who last held the office in 1991, but those terms were not consecutive.