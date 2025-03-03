Mar 3, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Gov. Walz Says He’d Consider Presidential Campaign in 2028

Tim Walz 2024 Campaign Ap File Resize

FILE – Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrives to speak at a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he would consider running for president in 2028.

The DFLer, who is in his second term as Minnesota governor and ran as vice president on the Kamala Harris ticket last November, told the New Yorker magazine that he would “certainly consider” running for president if he thinks he’s the right candidate for the job.

Walz also told the magazine that he decided against running for a 2026 Senate seat because he served 12 years in Congress and that he’s rather “eat glass” than serve again.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Business

CRMC in Crosby Announces Launch of Refreshed Brand Identity

Business

Trump Makes US Copper Mining a Focus of His Domestic Minerals Policy

Business

115 Employees Laid-Off as ‘The Shade Store’ Shuts Down Operations in Blackduck

Education & Government

Federal Gov’t Targets Bemidji IHS Building in Push to Terminate Leases Nationwide