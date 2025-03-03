Gov. Walz Says He’d Consider Presidential Campaign in 2028

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he would consider running for president in 2028.

The DFLer, who is in his second term as Minnesota governor and ran as vice president on the Kamala Harris ticket last November, told the New Yorker magazine that he would “certainly consider” running for president if he thinks he’s the right candidate for the job.

Walz also told the magazine that he decided against running for a 2026 Senate seat because he served 12 years in Congress and that he’s rather “eat glass” than serve again.